FCMB promotes offshore expansion for SMEs

By Collins Nweze

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has provided a platform for Nigeria-based Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to expand beyond the shores of the country.

The has organised virtual seminars for SMEs aimed at connecting them with globally recognised experts and business entities.

The match-making seminars were organised in collaboration with the Nigeria-Belgian Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) and recorded a number of quality businesses in attendance.

In a statement, the bank’s Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Diran Olojo, explained that the seminars provided platforms to expose and connect its SME customers to lucrative global opportunities with European and Middle East based businesses.

This is to enhance growth, competitiveness and sustainability of Nigeria based SMEs in the global environment.

The first virtual seminar, tagged: “Energy Catalyst”, held from June 1 to 5, brought together over 50 SMEs based in Nigeria and 12 United Kingdom-based ones to explore opportunities to partner in the execution of renewable energy projects along with the possibility of receiving grants from Innovate UK , a research and innovation agency in the UK.

The webinar featured informative discussions covering topics like; Energy access situation in Nigeria, how to do business in Nigeria (etiquette, environment, culture).

Among the experts that provided insight and solutions were the Chief Executive Officer, All On, Wiebe Boer; Partner, Tax, Regulatory & People Services at KPMG Mr. Adewale Ajayi; Executive Director, Business Development, FCMB, Mrs. Bukola Smith: Group Head, Business Banking, of the Bank, George Ogbonnaya, among others.

