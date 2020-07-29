FCTA okays N474m for 85 retirees, dead workers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved N474 million as pension for 85 retired and deceased officers of Area Councils and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

The Director, FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board (ACSPB), Dr. Nanzing Nden, who made this known to reporters, said the approval was made by Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

According to him, the approval was on the payment for Accrued Rights Benefit, which was the pension entitlement of the Federal Government workers before the take off of the statutory Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in 2004.

He said:”There are some developments as regards FCT pension administration, especially FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board.

“First is the approval of the Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, of the sum of N474 million in favour of 85 retiring and deceased officers of the Area Councils and Local Education Authorities (LEAs) in respect of the payment of Accrued Rights Benefit.”

He said the reactions the board had been receiving from the pensioners showed a group that is appreciative of the government’s gesture.

He lauded the FCTA leadership for the monthly payment of pensions to retirees during the COVID-19 lockdown and up to date.

