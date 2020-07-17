Fed Govt sets up committee to preserve Zik’s Mausoleum

Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

THE Federal Government on Thursday inaugurated a committee to maintain and manage the Zik Mausoleum and Conference Centre, Onitsha.

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, during the virtual inauguration, tasked the members to protect the facility which was inaugurated in 2019.

Members of the committee are Mrs. Osuagwu Victoria, representing the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr. Gabby Onyejekwe, representing the government of Anambra State and Ms Sandra Ngozi Azikiwe, representing the Azikiwe family.

Others are Mr. Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, representing the Obi of Onitsha; Tina Onokwai representing the federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Mrs Aileru Jumoke, who will stand in for the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Fashola added that members of the committee will choose their chairman and secretary at their inaugural meeting.

