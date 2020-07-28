Daily News

Fed Govt to insure agric produce transportation

By
0
Post Views: Visits 65

The Federal Government has signed tripartite agreement on the implementation of National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS) to insure transportation of agricultural products across the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was among Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC),Nigeria Association of Agricultural Product Dealers (NAAPD) and Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, the Managing Director, NAIC, Mrs Folashade Joseph, said the scheme would among other things, cater to huge losses suffered by farmers and agro dealers in the event of transitional risks like accidents.

Africa: 860,541 Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Africa As Deaths Climb To 18,176

Previous article

Nigeria on digital economy path, says minister

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News