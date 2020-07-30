Fed Govt, UNODC, others okay projects to fight human trafficking

By Bola Olajuwon, Assistant Editor

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and ARK and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have launched four new projects to strengthen the response to trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants in Nigeria.

The projects, which are being carried out with the support of the governments of Canada and Switzerland and jointly with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), were inaugurated yesterday on the eve of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The three projects funded by Canada aim to strengthen the data and intelligence collection and analysis capabilities of NIS and NAPTIP, enhance border protection and management and bolster effective communications on the risks of irregular migration and trafficking in persons.

With the support of Switzerland, UNODC and NAPTIP will seek to improve the national policy framework against trafficking in persons, through the development of new National Action Plan against Trafficking in Persons for the 2021-2025 period.

The four projects were officially launched yesterday during an online event gathering, which include the Director-General of NAPTIP, the Comptroller-General of the NIS, high-level officials from the United Nations system in Nigeria, representatives from ARK and the governments of Canada and Switzerland. Other Nigerian ministries, departments and agencies active in the fight against trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants were also present, as well as members from the international community in Nigeria and civil society organizations.

In his remarks, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon welcomed the upcoming projects.

“We would like to thank the Governments of Canada, Nigeria and Switzerland on their cooperation in making these projects possible in a time when urgent action is required to pre-empt that thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of Nigerians choose the perilous path of irregular migration or fall prey to the false promises of human traffickers,” Kallon said.

