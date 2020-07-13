Federal Government arraigns 10 for allegedly hijacking Chinese fishing vessel

The Federal Government on Monday arraigned 10 men in a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly hijacking a Chinese fishing vessel.

The vessel, FV Hai Lu Feng II, is said to belong to one Haina Fishing Company.

The Attorney-General of the Federation charged Frank Abaka, Jude Ebaragha, Shina Alolo, Joshua Iwiki, David Akinseye, Ahmed Toyin, Shobajo Saheed, Adekole Philip, Matthew Masi and Bright Agbedeyi with three counts bordering on piracy and hijacking Chinese fishing vessel .

The Federal Government Prosecution Counsel, Mr Magaji Labaran, alleged that the defendants committed the offence in May, on the International waters in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, while armed with dangerous weapons.

They were alleged to have committed an illegal act of violence against the crew on board FV Hai Lu Feng II, by putting them in fear in order to take control of the vessel.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 3, 10 and 12 of the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019 of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Each of the defendants, however pleaded not guilty.

Justice Ayokunle Faji, fixed July 15, for hearing in the bail applications as well as for trial.

The court ordered that the defendants be remanded in custody of the Nigerian Navy, pending the decision on their bail application.

