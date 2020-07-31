Federer eyes third Olympics medal at Tokyo

Our Reporter

SWISS tennis legend Roger Federer has admitted that a gold medal is at the top of his priority list for next year’s re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who will be nearing his 40th birthday when the Olympic Games are held next summer, wasn’t too sure about his participation at the Games.

But the Swiss ace told SRFSport that he was still planning to compete at the Games and was targeting a third Olympic medal.

“Olympics are always special. I’m excited to see what Tokyo will be like and hope the Games can take place in 2021. Of course I want a medal there,” Federer was quoted by the Swiss-German website.

“No matter whether in singles, doubles or mixed. If you have been on the Tour for 20 years, you are happy to have a quieter year. The right preparation starts about three months before the Games – you don’t think about it beforehand,” he added.

