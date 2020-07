For the first time in history, Swedish female priests outnumber their male counterparts sixty years after they were first allowed to don the clerical collar, the Church of Sweden said Wednesday. Of the 3,060 priests currently serving in Sweden, 1,533 are female, or 50.1 percent, according to Cristina Grenholm, secretary for the Church of Sweden. […]

The post Female Priests Now Outnumber Male Ones In Sweden appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...