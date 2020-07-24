FG denies stopping #BBNaijia

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has denied ordering the suspension of ongoing Big Brother Naija.

A report on social media on Friday said Minister of Information and Cultural Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had directed NBC to stop BB Naija broadcast in the country.

But speaking with Daily Trust on Saturday night, the NBC Acting Director General, Dr Armstrong Idachaba said it was not true that BB Naija had been suspended.

Dr Idachaba dissociated the NBC from the report and urged Nigerians to disregard it.

Big Brother Naija Season 5 premiered on July 19.

Winner of Season 5 BBNaija will get a cash prize worth N85million, the highest so far since the inception of the show.

In addition is a two-bedroom apartment, Champions League finale trip, one-year supply of Pepsi, branded chiller, a trip to Dublin, home appliances including TV, premium fridge and several other prizes.

The reality TV show is gradually taking shape with some housemates making good impression of themselves so far.

You can read about the housemates here

Like this: Like Loading...