FG extends N-Power application by two weeks

By Faith Yahaya, Abuja

The Federal Government has extended the N-Power batch C online application by two weeks.

The online application process, which began on June 26, 2020, was scheduled to close on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The Federal Government explained the extension will afford interested youths the opportunity to also register.

It also said the number of applications received so far indicates enthusiasm on the part of the applicants to be part of the programme.

According to the Federal Government, at the end of the application exercise, 400,000 of the applicants will be absorbed.

The extension was announced in a series of tweet by Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq via her twitter handle, @Sadiya_farouq on Sunday night.

It reads: “One month after the portal opened for Batch C applications, we are happy to announce that we have received over 5m applications underlining enthusiasm for the programme.

“In a bid to extend the opportunity to all Nigerians and ensure it is truly inclusive, the portal will close at midnight on August 8th, 2020.”

The Minister also promised to review the demands made by the Batch A and B enrollees who will be exiting the programme by the end of this month.

The 500, 00 enrolees, during a protest in Abuja last week, demanded N300billion payment.

They also requested the Federal Government to employ all of them as well as pay them a grant of N600, 000 each.

Farouq stated: “I received news of a protest at the National Assembly by N-Power Batch A and B beneficiaries who presented a list of demands which we are reviewing and will address as practically possible.

“Let me reiterate that the exiting of Batch A and B is not punitive but as a means of providing an opportunity for their brothers and sisters to also access the programme. Batch A and B beneficiaries remain our pride and worthy ambassadors.”

