‘FG hasn’t approved rollover of service for public servants due for retirement’

The Federal Government says it has not approved extension of service for any officer in the public service due for retirement in 2020.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director, Information, in the Office of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) quoted the Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan as saying no such circular emanated from her office.

Yemi-Esan said that her office had never issued any circular on the subject matter.

According to her, this information became necessary in view of a fake circular purported to have emanated from the office of the HOCSF.

“Members of the public are to note that the content of the circular is fake, incorrect and did not originate from the Office of the HOCSF.

“The letter head used for the circular “roll-over service for those due to retire within the COVID-19 era in 2020”, and dated July 13, 2020 is not the letter- head of the HOCSF.

“The outline of the entire circular, from the distribution list to arrangement of the sections, including the grammar is completely out of sync with the way and manner circulars are issued in the office,” Yemi-Esan said.

She said the Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management, Office of the HOCSF had never issued or signed any such letter to that effect.

Yemi–Esan, therefore, implored public servants and the public to always visit the Office website: www.ohcsf.gov.ng regularly to cross check circulars and other information emanating from the office for authenticity.

“The information on the website include circulars issued by the office, reports on events and upcoming events, among others

“Members of the public, especially those in the health agencies are therefore called upon to note and disregard the content of the circular in order not to fall victims of its perpetrators,” HOS said.

