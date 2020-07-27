FG Lifts Ban On Private Airline That Brought Naira Marley To Abuja

The Federal Government, on Monday, July 27, lifted the ban placed on a private airline, Executive Air Services Limited, for violating the ban on domestic flight services.

The private airline had acted in contravention of the restriction on interstate movement and closure of airports, by flying in musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert mid-June.

THE STREET JOURNAL earlier reported that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the suspension of the airline.

The Minister said, “The person on that flight conducted a concert. We approved a flight, certainly not for a musician. The flight was approved to convey Honourable Justice Adefope Okogie from Lagos to Abuja and then back to Lagos for an official assignment.

“The operation is a clear violation of our approval which we take very seriously. It seems this is becoming a norm. This is the second time. So, Executive Jet Services is hereby suspended indefinitely and they will face the law.”

In reaction to the ban, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the private airline, Sam Iwuajoku, said he gave the approval for the flight thinking the passenger was the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola not knowing they were “a bunch of useless people”.

The aviation minister gave an update on the current status of the airline during a Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

Sirika said, “Today, we lifted the ban on Executive Air Services Limited. They have complied substantially with all of our imposed sanctions; they’ve paid part of the fines, and they brought up a premium plan. So, we have lifted the ban today, so, they continue to do their business.

“These sanctions are not punitive, they are things to make our industry work better and keep all of you safe.”

The minister further noted that the report on the VIPs being probed for flouting Covid-19 protocol at the country’s airports would be made public soon.

