FG: Most parts of Nigeria to experience flooding soon

The federal government has warned that there will be severe flooding in most parts of the country between mid-August and September.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), a federal government body saddled with the monitoring of surface and ground waters in the country, gave the warning at a press conference to update Nigerians on the recent flooding incidents across the country.

The Director-General of the Agency, Engr. Clement Nze, said 102 local governments across 28 states might be severely hit, with 275 others to also experience the disaster.

The DG also warned that the flooding currently being experienced in Lagos and Ogun states might continue till the end of November because of the water split from Oyan dam.

Engnr Clement said the flooding being experienced in some parts of the country recently, including the ones in Gwagwalada and Suleja, were as a result of excessive rains.

He added, however, that the situation could be dangerous if neighboring countries release waters from their dams.

The DG said the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, had, since May, notified the state governments about the impending danger, adding that the minister had expected the states to act accordingly.

He urged Nigerians living in flood prone areas to vacate their houses for safety until the end of November when the flooding is expected to ease in many parts of the country.

