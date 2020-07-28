Federal Government through the National Boundary Commission (NBC) has moved to demarcate boundaries connecting Bauchi and Gombe states to stop ownership crisis over crude oil fortune. The acting chairman of the NBC, Mr. Adamu Adaji said that the Federal Government has ordered his team to make physical demarcation of the boundaries of the state to […]

The post FG moves to end crude oil ownership crisis in Bauchi-Gombe boundaries appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...