FG offers youths hope with N75b investment fund- Dare

By Segun Ogunjimi, Abuja

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has said that the newly established Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) will reduce youth restiveness and unemployment.

The Minister said this when a group of All Progressives Congress(APC) youth leaders visited to commend him for securing Federal Executive Council’s approval for the establishment for the fund.

Dare also said the NYIF would provide succor and bring to the fore ideas, skills, talents enterprise of youths, turning them to entrepreneurs, wealth creators and employers in the quest for national development.

He asserted the approval of NYIF by President Muhammadu Buhari further attests to his staunch belief youths are the greatest assets of Nigeria.

According to him: ‘’ NYIF provides a single window of investment Fund for the Youth thereby creating a common bucket for all Nigerian youth to access Government support.

“Providing a less cumbersome access to credit and finance for the average Nigerian youth with an approved work plan or business idea will help lift thousands of youth out of poverty and birth a whole generation of entrepreneurs’’.

While commending Buhari and FEC members for their unflinching support, Dare said the fund demonstrates commitment of the Buhari administration to ensuring the dreams and ideas of our innovative youths become a reality.

