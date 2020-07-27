FG orders secondary schools to reopen as WASSCE starts August 17

Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only, the Federal Government has disclosed.

The ministry of Education made this known in a press statement shared on its Twitter handle, @NigEducation.

The ministry disclosed that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will start on August 17.

The government noted that the decisions was reached at a virtual consultative meeting among the major stakeholders in the education sector.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020,” noted the statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry,Ben Bem Goong.

He also said that the meeting resolved to appeal to the FG and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparation for safe reopening.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates,” he added.

ATTENTION: EXIT CLASSES TO REOPEN AUGUST 4TH, 2020 Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only. pic.twitter.com/2n9IctVA0O — Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) July 27, 2020

The FG closed schools in March as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country

Like this: Like Loading...