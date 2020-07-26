FG suspends increase in license fees

The Federal Government has ordered the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) to suspend the new tariff on registration of courier services in the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami who ordered the suspension yesterday said complaints by Nigerians against the hike necessitated his decision.

Dr Pantami, under whose purview the supervision of NIPOST falls, took to his Twitter handle to reiterate the position of the government on the increment.

He tweeted:” Our attention has been drawn to an increase in license fees which was not part of the regulation I earlier approved for you. The chairman of NIPOST and the Post Master General were contacted yesterday to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday”.

He further clarified that the power of regulation of NIPOST lies with the minister, and any change of fees must be approved by him.

“I know the economic challenges of NIPOST. However, looking at the economic hardship of our citizens, we need to suspend any move,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...