FG to launch mangrove restoration project in Niger Delta

In a bid to ensure the protection of mangroves and oceans in the country, the federal government is considering a National Mangrove Restoration Project that would deliver environmental and sustainable livelihood benefits for the Niger Delta region.

The Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, announced this as Nigeria joins the rest of the world today to mark the 2020 International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem with the theme; “Towards a Sustainable Use of Mangrove Wood Resources.”

Ikeazor said Nigeria has the largest mangrove cover in Africa, and the fourth largest in the world and as such the federal government is ready to support any programme that would help in promoting a healthy mangrove ecosystem in the country.

While noting that over 60% of the mangroves, equivalent to 6,000 square kilometres is found in the Niger-Delta region, she said: “Physically, they serve as buffers between marine and terrestrial communities, protect shorelines from damaging winds, waves and floods and reduce coastal erosion.”

The minister urged individuals and corporate organizations to support the government’s effort in making sure that mangroves are restored and protected across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...