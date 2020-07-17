FG wants states to end open defecation by 2025

The federal government has asked all states of the Federation to domesticate the Executive Order 009 recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari to end Open Defecation in Nigeria by 2025.

Water Resources Minister, Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, gave the encouragement in Abuja when he virtually met with the 36 states and F.C.T Coordinators of the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ Campaign.

The minister urged the coordinators to work fast in order to meet the National Action Plan on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 6, End Open Defecation before the target year of 2025, and also participate in the COVID – 19 Emergency Response.

The ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ Campaign is a national programme aimed at ending open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.

It was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) last year.

Some coordinators from different states made presentations on the achievements and challenges in the course of their works.

The Cross River State Coordinator, Elder Eyo Effiong, said the state was currently updating WASH Information Infrastructural Baseline, noting that adequate measures were being taken against COVID -19 pandemic.

He added that six Local Government Areas (LGAs) in his state had attained Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

Bauchi State Coordinator, Sabo Adamu, told the meeting that jingles had been developed and aired throughout the state to sensitize the populace against the dangers and prevention of COVID -19 pandemic.

He explained that various water schemes had been rehabilitated while their Open Defecation Free Roadmap was developed in 2019.

Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, Idongesit Sunday Ido, said the state had provided sanitation facilities in the public places to combat COVID -19 pandemic.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director of Water Quality Control and Sanitation in the ministry, Mr Emmanuel Awe, said the meeting would afford the minister an opportunity to get firsthand information from the states’ delegates on their activities at making their respective states achieve Open Defecation Free status.

