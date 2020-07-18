Fire engulfs shop in Warri market

Elo Edremoda, Warri

A bridal and gift shop located at the popular Igbudu Market in Warri South council area of Delta state, was early Saturday, engulfed in fire.

The Nation learnt that the fire started at about 6am and lasted for nearly an hour.

The timely intervention of youths in the area, as well as other traders reportedly saved the situation.

Sources at the market disclosed that the fire may have been caused by an electrical spark due to fluctuation of power.

According to sources, a woman who noticed smoke coming out of the locked shop, raised an alarm that drew the attention of those who put out the fire.

One of the youths who spoke with The Nation said “it was one mama that called that fire was burning in the shop. When we got there, we struggled to break into the shop and with water and other things put out the fire.

“Some of the goods were burnt. I think it is electricity that caused it. The light was coming on and going off”.

Owner of the shop, who declined giving her name, said she was grateful to God that the situation did not escalate.

She also expressed thanks to the youths and traders who helped to put out the fire.

