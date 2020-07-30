Daily News

Firemen rescue 45-year old man from collapsed building in Kano

Firemen rescue 45-year old man from collapsed building in Kano

Firemen rescue 45-year old man from collapsed building in Kano
File Photo: A collapsed building in Lagos state

Firemen have rescued a 45-year old man trapped in a collapsed building in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

Mr Saidu Mohammed, the spokesman, Kano State Fire Service, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Saidu said the victim was rescued from the building on Wednesdays at Kurna Jingua Street in Dala area of the metropolis.

He said: “We received a distress call from Kurna fire station at about 12:15 a.m. that a building collapsed in the area.

“On receiving the information, we deployed rescue team to the scene,” he said, adding that one victim was rescued from the debris of the building.

The spokesman said that the victim sustained injuries and referred to a medical facility for treatment.
According to him, the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

