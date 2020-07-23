Daily News

FIRS directs landlords, property agents to charge 6% stamp duty from tenants

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has directed landlords and property agents to charge six per cent stamp duty on all tenancy and lease agreements. FIRS gave the directive in a statement on Wednesday by Director, Communications and Liaison Department Abdullahi Ahmad. The landlords and property agents, according to Ahmad are to remit such collections […]

