First Electric Vehicle Manufactured In Nigeria

Nigeria has produced its first-ever electric vehicle, thus showing the country’s commitment to catching up with the latest automobile trends.

The electric vehicle was manufactured by a Nigerian indigenous company called JET Motor Company. The new electric car was named JET EV.

Naija stories revealed on Twitter that a prototype of the vehicle was taken on a 300km test from Lagos to Benin on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Techpoint reports that prior to the test drive, the manufacturer already got a fund backing of $9 million (N3,487,500,000) from a Canadian-based Africa Development Capital.

According to reports, the company which was founded in 2017, started an automobile series called the JET Mover which consists of fine customizable mini-buses.

The Director of Sales and Marketing of the company, Rupani Sanjay, said that the buses can be customized to suit a particular purpose be a tour bus, cargo, medical, school bus, and many more.

Speaking about the manufacturing process of the electric vehicle, Rupani Sanjay said:

“We wanted to create a global product that is built to last. We were obsessed with getting it right because, if our vehicles can work well on Nigerian and African roads, they can succeed anywhere in the world.”

Sanjay added that the plan of the company is to build the Tesla of Africa and that they a plan to introduce other types of vehicles like SUVs and sedans by 2022.

The sales and marketing director further said that the vehicle can cover a distance of 300km on a single charge.

