First northern lawyer Abdul-Razak dies at 93, buried

By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin; Jide Orintunsin, Abuja; Kolade Adeyemi, Jos; Bolaji Ogundele and Sanni Onogu, Abuja

The remains of the elder statesman Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, who died in the early hours of yesterday, have been interred at his Idi-Igba family house in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The janaazah (prayer) was attended by a delegation of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by its chairman and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu, who was accompanied by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni and his Niger State counterpart Abubakar Sani Bello.

A delegation of the House of Representatives led by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila witnessed the arrival at the Ilorin International Airport of the remains of the statesman.

Gbajabiamila was accompanied by Hon. Kashim Ibrahim Imam, Hon. James Faleke and Hon. Babajimi Benson.

The janaazah was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Solihu, and attended by the Imam Imale Sheikh Abdullah AbdulHameed and other prominent traditional title holders and religious leaders from the Ilorin Emirate.

The burial occurred as more tributes poured in for the first lawyer from the Northern Nigeria and one-time chairman of the Body of Benchers.

President Muhammadu Buhari, former military leader Ibrahim Babangida and several governors, serving and former, from across the country have commiserated with the governor and the family of the statesman who died in the early hours of Saturday in his Abuja home at 93.

The governor, meanwhile, has led a delegation of family members and government officials to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, to condole with the royal father on the death of the statesman who was until his death the Mutawalli of Ilorin Emirate.

The emir, on his part, extolled the virtues of the deceased elder statesman who he described as a national icon, saying he led an exemplary life and praying the Almighty Allah to keep his family on the path of goodness and grant him al-jannah Firdaus.

The emir commiserated with the family and the Ilorin Emirate as a whole.

He prayed Allah to continue to guide and comfort the governor, his siblings, and the matriarch of the family, Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq.

The First Republic minister and ambassador to Ivory Coast was also the first lawyer from Northern Nigeria and father of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

He was aged 93.

The first son of the deceased, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, broke the news of his demise yesterday in a statement in Ilorin.

He said the elder Abdul-Razaq died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja.

“With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaq family of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State hereby announce the passing of their patriarch and statesman, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, (OFR), at the age of 93 in Abuja. He was born in 1927,” the family said.

“The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2: 00 a.m. on Saturday July 25, 2020 (the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.).

“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children, including incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and grandchildren.

“Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly.”

Tributes pour in for deceased statesman

From President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, All Progressives Congress National Leader Bola Tinubu, state governors and other eminent Nigerians yesterday came tributes for the deceased elder statesman.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he was “highly saddened by the news of the demise of the statesman and outstanding parliamentarian of his time.

But the President said AbdulRazaq would be remembered as “one of this country’s greatest legal minds and a national leader,” who “garnered respect that transcended our barriers, visible and otherwise.

“His enormous contribution to the welfare of the people of his community, Kwara State and the country as a whole will serve to inspire future generations of our citizens.

“Whenever our nation loses an elder in the class of Alhaji AbdulRazaq, it should serve as a moment of reflection on how the lives they lived and their sacrifices built the foundation of what we must continue to strengthen.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of our nation, I extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Governor of Kwara – Alhaji Abdulrahaman AbdulRazaq and his family, His Highness, Emir Sulu Gambari of Ilorin, and the people of Kwara State.”

He was a trail blazer – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan called the deceased a trail blazer, “being the first in virtually all areas of his endeavour among his people.”

Lawan said the late Mutawali of Ilorin left indelible footprints on legal practice and public service in Nigeria. He stressed that Alhaji AbdulRazaq lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all.

The Senate President prayed Allah to accept his soul in the Aljannat Firdaus and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear his loss.

His passage marks end of era, says Tinubu

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described the death of Alhaji Abdulrasaq as the end of an important era in the country.

Describing the deceased as an iconic patriot and elder statesman, Tinubu said: “The likes of AGF were the proverbial hewers of wood and drawers of water who laboured hard for the strong foundation upon which our dear country was erected.

“He was there in the thick of all the nationalistic struggles and negotiations during the transition from colonial era to an independent Nigeria.

“A nationalist in its true definition and a pan-Nigerian in all its adoring flavours, Papa Abdulrasaq did a lot for this country. He was an educationist who founded the first privately-owned secondary school, Ilorin College, Ilorin, now known as Ilorin Government High School, in the old Ilorin Province.

“He was an active player during the nascent post-independence period of the 1960’s, helping to stitch together the multi-interest and diverse expectations of the peoples of this country.

“AGF gave his very best to our country as a top legal practitioner, indeed the first lawyer to emerge from the Northern part of Nigeria, who also rose to become the Chairman, Council of Body of Benchers.

“He was also many more in his unparalleled service to the country: a technocrat whose era as President, Nigeria Stock Exchange, helped to bolster the competitiveness of our stock exchange sector; a politician who was the first National Legal Adviser of the Northern Peoples Congress (NPC); Minister of State for Railway; a diplomat who was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Cote D’viore (Ivory Coast), and a foremost community leader, the Mutawalli of Ilorin Emirate and Tafida of Zaazau (Zaria).

“The departure of the highly revered AGF, the father of the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, has left a huge vacuum in our national life.”

APC governors: His exit a loss to progressive community

State governors elected on the platform of the APC said the death of Alhaji Abdulrasaq represented “a loss to the Nigerian progressive community and indeed the entire nation.”

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), in a statement by its Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Abuja said it received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR) with “heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. “

It commiserated with “our brother, H. E. Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

“May Allah reward all the good work of our dear father, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. Amen.”

Northern governors register sympathy

In a separate condolence message, the Northern Governors Forum said the death of Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Abdul-Razaq was painful.

The Chairman of the forum, Governor Simeon Lalong of Plateau State, said they were “saddened by the passing of this great man who brought pride and dignity to his family, the Northern region and Nigeria through many responsibilities he handled during his life time.”

Continuing, he said:“though, his death is painful, we should also celebrate his achievements, particularly in the legal profession where he set the pace by mentoring and inspiring many in the profession, using his influence as Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers and a Senior Advocate.”

He left footprints in the sand of time – Lai Mohammed

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed said the deceased “left his footprints in the sand of time.”

According to the minister, the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria “was not just a mere witness in the making of an independent Nigeria, he was an active participant.”

He commiserated with Governor AbdulRazaq and his entire family, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the Ilorin Emirate as well as the government and people of Kwara State.

He said the family of the deceased should take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived a worthy, fufilled and exemplary life.

The minister added: “However, his greatest achievement, in my opinion, is the fact that he raised very successful children who, in their own rights, have also positively impacted Nigeria in their various fields of endeavour.

“That he lived long enough to see Governor AbdulRazaq elected and sworn in is no doubt the jewel in the crown of his incredible landmark achievements.”

Saraki: He lived a good life

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki said the late elder statesman lived a good life and contributed his own quota to the development of Kwara State and Nigeria in general.

“The late AGF, as he was fondly called by people who knew him, will be sorely missed, and I believe he did his best in the service of our people in Kwara State and Nigeria as a lawyer, politician, diplomat and President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange,” Saraki noted.

The immediate past governor of Kwara State, AbdulFatah Ahmed, said on Twitter that the late SAN “lived a long and exemplary life marked by indelible professional attainments and personal attributes.”

He added: “Alhaji AGF Abdulrazaq was an enigmatic statesman; one of Kwara State’s most accomplished figures.”

Emir of Ilorin, NlLDS DG commiserate with Gov AbdulRazaq

Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker Yakubu Danladi said the death of Alhaji Abdulrazaq was not a loss for the AbdulRazaq family alone but to the entire Kwarans and Nigerians at large in view of his monumental sacrifices and commitment to the development of the Nigerian project.

The speaker prayed Allah to forgive the deceased and grant him eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

In his own condolence message, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described the late AbdulRazaq as an accomplished legal icon whose records as the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in the Northern region put Ilorin community on the global map.

Sulu-Gambari urged the governor and the entire AbdulRazaq family to find solace in the fact that the late sage lived a remarkable life worthy of emulation.

He prayed that Allah should forgive his misdeeds and grant him Al-janatul firdaus.

The Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju-Sulaiman, said the late Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, who worked tirelessly toward advancing the legal profession in the country, would be sorely missed.

He prayed Allah for the repose of the soul of the late AbdulRazaq and to grant the family and the people of Kwara State the fortitude to bear the loss.

The post First northern lawyer Abdul-Razak dies at 93, buried appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...