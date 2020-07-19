Five siblings, one other killed in Katsina explosion

By Augustine Okezie

A bomb blast which rocked, Yan Mama village, which is 15 kilometers to Malumfashi town in Katsina State, early Saturday morning, at about 9AM, killed 6 farmers, leaving 7 currently unconscious at the General Hospital Malumfashi, with three others with minor injuries

An eye witness told The Nation that the victims numbering about 16 were in their farm when the bomb exploded. He further disclosed that the farmer, Hussaini Mai- Kwai, had retired to a corner of the farm to pay his workers when the bomb went off

He said: ’’it happened around 9AM on Saturday at Yan mama village which is 15 km to Malumfashi town’’

‘’They are16 victims in number, six have already died, seven are unconscious in the hospital receiving medical attention, while three others sustained minor injuries.’’

Channels Telivision reported last night that a police grenade which the children were fiddling with blew off on their faces.

Meanwhile, sources at the General Hospital Malumfashi who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the hospital is attending to 16 victims of the bomb blast that were rushed to them

The Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isa, while confirming the incident in a telephone chat with The Nation promised to issue a statement to that effect.

