Flood: Ortom wants FG to dredge river Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to dredge the River Benue as that would be the lasting solution to incessant flooding in parts of the state.

Ortom made the remark in an interview with newsmen when he paid on-the-spot assessment visit to flooded areas in Makurdi metropolis.

“I think the federal government should dredge River Benue which is the only solution to flooding in the state,” he said.

The governor also urged members of the National Assembly from Benue State to lobby the federal authority in order to hasten the dredging of the river.

He, however, warned residents of Benue communities to desist from building on drainages as government will soon clamp down on those without approved building plans.

He added that, as much as his administration would not want to coarse people to do the right thing, the situation where people just buy land and build on it without approval would not be tolerated.

Ortom, however, intimated that the government will provide temporary shelter for those affected by the flood.

The governor monitored areas such as; Living Faith Church along Naka road, BIPC quarters, Idye, Nyiman, Josyy hotel, Jonah Jang Crescent, Judges quarters, Wurukum among others which were submerged in flood.

Like this: Like Loading...