Flood sweeps away11 people in Niger

Justina Asishana – Minna

Eleven people were on Saturday swept away by flood due to olheavy downpour of rain in Suleja, Niger state.

Although, bodies of six people have been discovered, five others are still being searched for.

The incident occurred in Suleja and its environs which affected Rafin-Sayin and Mandalla.

Several houses and bridges collapsed while others were submerged, electric poles were pulled down, and roads were submerged.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the incident saying search was ongoing for the missing persons.

He described the suituation as a terrible disaster saying the agency is working towards resettling those whose houses have collapsed or were submerged.

The Director General who attributed the flood to the blockages of waterways advised the people residing along river banks and flood planes to relocate to higher grounds pointing out that the rains this year has been predicted to be very heavy.

