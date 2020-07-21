Flood wreaks havoc in Plateau community

Yelwa community in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State has been engulfed in floods in the wake of a torrential downpour that wreaked havoc the area on Sunday night.

According to residents, the heavy rain, ravaged many streets including the Yelwa-Shendam major highway.

Our correspondent reports that the rain had equally damaged many farmlands and destroyed a lot of cultivated crops in the community.

Some residents of the community, who expressed worry over the incident, prayed for immediate intervention by relevant authorities in the state.

Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi Mijinyawa, a resident of the community and victim of the incident said he had suffered great loss in his farm, adding that the largest portion of his yam farm was washed away by the heavy downpour.

