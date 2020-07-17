Food Security: Nigeria’s need for veritable food system

By Architect Ibrahim Kabir

It’s pretty clear to everyone that the population of the World will surge to the 10 billion forecasts regardless of the deaths attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The search for a vaccine driven by the progress in Science, Technology, and Medicine gives us hope that the tide of the pandemic will soon be stopped.

Very soon the attention of the World will turn to the search for food to quench hunger and the provision of nourishment to thereby unleash further progress, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the global public space.

Nigeria is generally referred to as the giant of Africa today with a population of about 200,000,000 people and still counting.

Come the year 2050 the population of this so-called giant of Africa will skyrocket to 400,000,000. With this population, Nigeria will only trail behind China and India.

From the foregoing, it is absolutely necessary for Nigeria to evolve a veritable food system that will guarantee food security for its surging population, all of Africa, and sustainably contribute to global food security as well.

Nigeria has vast cultivable and irrigable land and it can expand the current hectarage under cultivation, deploy good Science and Technology in System of Crop Intensification, Biotechnology, Automation/Mechanization and disruptive innovation if need be to bring about remarkable progress in Agricultural production, productivity and value addition all to coalesce to ensure the attainment of food sufficiency.

To do these and more the government should quickly do the following:

Give impetus to the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), The resuscitation of the National Food Reserve Agency ( NFRA), and the reinvigoration of the Agricultural Research System. Create a Directorate on Food Security headed by a Special Adviser (SA) as a matter of urgency. Monitor the activities of all the drivers of the Nation’s Agricultural Policy with a view to sifting the CHAFF from the GRAIN.

To be able to appraise my thesis it will be very useful to closely review the Public hearing at the Nigerian Senate held between 13th and 14th of July, 2020 with all the relevant stakeholders in attendance.

The passion with which the issues raised at the hearing were exhaustively discussed gave me hope for Nigeria.

Arc Kabir Ibrahim is the National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria(AFAN), wrote in from Katsina, Katsina State.

