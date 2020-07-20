Foremost Business Man, Malam Isa Ismaila Funtua is Dead. He died of cardiac arrest this evening.

Funtua, a businessman and a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari was chairman of Bulet Construction, which built the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

He died in Abuja while undergoing routine medical check-up. He was 78 years old.

Despite closing his newspaper, he remained committed to the print media and a defender of media freedom.

He was life patron of Newspaper’s Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

