Ngozika Ekwelum, a former African Heavy Weight Boxing Champion, has been discharged from the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu, after a successful treatment of cancer of the bladder.

Ekwelum was diagnosed of cancer of the bladder and had been undergoing treatment since April 8.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, during his visit for a checkup, Ekwelum said he had completed all the Radiotherapy for the treatment and would undergo chemotherapy once a month till November 2020.

The boxing champion, thanked Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, his Home Town Union President General, Mr Mezie Okwuokolo and Mr Ikechukwu Okoronkwo for their immense support throughout his ordeal at the hospital.

Ekwelum also appreciated the media for informing the world that he was in need and all others that contributed spiritually and financially to his successful recovery.

He also commended organisations and individuals who donated financially for his treatment both in Nigeria and outside the country.

” I was referred to UNTH Ituku Ozalla from a hospital in Anambra and we arrived UNTH on April 8,” he said, adding that he was at that time unable to walk for four weeks because of the ailment.

Ekwelum recalled that patients were discharged from UNTH in their numbers at the time, because of the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

”It was my brother and my wife that brought me to the hospital and due to the massive discharge of patients, we rented an apartment outside the hospital.

” We used to visit the hospital from the rented apartment for treatment and thank God that I am now back on my feet,” he said.

Ekwelum said he was never abandoned at the hospital, and said his biggest surprise was the efforts and commitment of a Personal Assistant to Anambra State Governor to his recovery, whose name he did not disclose.

Ekwelum advised sports administrators in the country to always take good care of their athletes, both active and retired

