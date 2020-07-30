Former Minister, Major Gen. Sam Momah is Dead

Major General Sam Momah (Rtd.), Former Minister of Science and Technology, is dead.

He died on Wednesday afternoon after complicated diabetic issues.

He died having celebrated his 77th birthday on July 6 during which he launched his 13th book titled: “Restructuring to save Nigeria from post-oil disintegration.”

The one- time Adjutant General and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command was also the pioneer Director at National War College.

He is survived by a wife, children and grandchildren.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, mourned his death

His condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement was titled “President Buhari mourns Maj Gen Sam Momah.”

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari sends heartfelt condolences to the family of former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Momah.

“The President believes the former administrator, engineer and officer, who distinguished himself in academics, and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military, lived a memorable life, serving the country and humanity with all his God given gifts.

President Buhari urges family members, friends and associates to find solace in the huge investments of Maj. Gen. Momah in people and institutions, which include the strategic roles he played in enhancing Nigeria’s educational system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.

“As a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, the President notes that Maj. Gen. served the army meritoriously, attracting many honours.

“President Buhari prays for the repose of his soul.”

