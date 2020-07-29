Daily News

Foundation donates kits to market women

By Omolola Afolabi

 

The importance of hand washing in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and other illnesses has been  demonstrated by the Daniel Ogechi Memorial Foundation at the Better Life, Asejere Market, Makoko, Lagos.

The team leader of the foundation, Adaeze Anyanna, said the programme was organised to donate hand washing facilities equipped with hygiene kits such as sanitizers and liquid soap.

This, she said, is to assist government in the fight against person to person transmission of COVID-19 especially in public places such as markets.

“Research has shown that 60 million people in Nigeria lack access to clean water supply, basic hand washing facilities with soap and water, despite proven evidence of the effectiveness of good hygiene practice as one of the best defence against contracting infectious disease,”she said.

Explaining the hand washing process, Omoyemi Olumodile, a programme officer of the foundation, said proper hand washing programme is more like “do-it-yourself” vaccine which involves five steps, namely “wet, lather, scrub, rinse and dry” which enhances proper hygiene practices in combating illnesses.

DOAMF also donated some palliatives to the Association of Working Women and Youths (AWCY) in a bid to address welfare challenges during these challenging times.

The spokesperson of AWCY Mariam Kusika, while showing her appreciation to the foundation, said: “On behalf of  all of us at AWCY and the Asejere Market Authority we receive with gratitude the the palliatives and the sanitary materials,we look forward to more partnerships in the future”.

