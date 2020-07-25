Four die, six others in critical condition after consuming adulterated wine

Our Reporter

Four young men have died and others are in critical conditions in Kuwait, after being poisoned by locally manufactured adulterated wines.

According to local media, the victims arrived at Jahra Hospital in critical conditions, and four of them have died in the past few days. Six others are still in intensive care and one has lost his sight, reported Al-Anba newspaper.

The causes of the deaths were known after the authorities conducted investigations, confirming that they had bought alcohol from someone known as “Bidoon”, whose nationality is not yet identified, according to local media.

According to security sources, the liquor dealer has been arrested, and has admitted to selling alcoholic beverages containing alcohols intended for use in perfumes.

The accused was arrested and referred to the authorities, although it is not clear whether he was the one who made the wines, or purchased them from other sources.

Kuwait, which is inhabited by 4.7 million people, prohibits the consumption and trading of alcohol, with the authorities prosecuting those involved in cases of this nature.

(www.newsnow.co.uk)

Like this: Like Loading...