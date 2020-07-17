Fraud allegation: PDP calls for Magu’s arraignment

Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the delay by the Federal Government in arraigning the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, over alleged fraud is raising public concerns over the fight against corruption in the country.

The party said the delay was heightening suspicion that Magu might get a soft landing to cover up for some top government officials as well as some leading lights in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said such persons were allegedly indicted by the suspended EFCC chairman in the course of his investigation by the Presidential Panel.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by the party’s spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “Our party holds that where there are no undesirable underhand dealings, any government that is committed to the fight against corruption, in such a manner that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency wants the world to believe it does, should have since perfected its processes and arraigned the suspended EFCC Acting Chairman in court, particularly with the weight of allegations and revelations unearthed at the Presidential panel.”

