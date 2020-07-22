Funtua’s death a national loss, says Tinubu

Our Reporter

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the late Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua as a rare individual of immense talents, abilities and generousity.

According to him, the demise of the elder statesman, business mogul and newspaper publisher, is a saddening national loss.

In his condolence message to Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the Funtua community, the former Lagos State governor recalled his last encounter with Mallam Funtua.

The message was made available on Tuesday by the Tinubu Media Office through his spokesman Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of one of his trusted allies and confidants.

He said: “We spoke but two days before, as we often do. He spoke vibrantly, with his trademark logic and deep knowledge. We ended our conversation agreeing to resume soon again. There was no indication that this would be our last talk.

“I had the distinct honour of knowing this man for many years. Mallam Funtua loved our nation with uncompromising passion having served Nigeria with dedication and commitment at different times in many important capacities.

“He wanted the best for the country and its people and worked diligently in his private capacity to advance the course of Nigeria.

“As a long-time friend, associate and in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, he served as a strong buttress of support for the president and for his progressive administration.

“I commiserate with President Buhari at this time for we have suffered the loss of another person of great intellect and extraordinary character. Our national family mourns deeply because of this unexpected departure, May Allah give our President the added strength and grace to overcome this loss.

I mourn with the immediate and extended Funtua family who have lost a father, patriarch and much more.

“My condolences go to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and the Funtua community.

We have lost too many outstanding Nigerians in such a short time. We cannot question why for the will of Almighty Allah is sovereign and supreme.

“Yet, we must dedicate ourselves to continue and to finish the work started by these excellent souls. We must carry on so that we lend even greater meaning to the lives they lived.

“May the Almighty Allah accept the soul of Mallam Funtua and admit him to Aljanna Firdaus. May Allah in His munificence also grant his family and all those he left behind the inner fortitude, peace and dedication to continue after him.”

