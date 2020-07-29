Gallery sets targets for post-COVID era

By Ozolua Uhakheme

Undaunted by the challenges of COVID-19, the National Gallery of Art (NGA) has restated its commitment to the advancement of visual art with the implementation of its programmes hitherto in limbo this second half of the year.

Director overseeing the Office of Director- General of NGA, Dr. Simon Odey Ikpakronyi, said the gallery would host a retreat to explore the possibility of having a temporary structure in the short term to serve as the National Gallery and a permanent structure in the long term.

On assumption of office last year, Ikpakronyi identified the lack of a befitting edifice for NGA as not only making it difficult for people to relate with what the gallery does, but to appreciate the quantum of work it has done over the years.

He, therefore, said he would push relentlessly for a standard structure to serve as Nigeria’s National Gallery of Art.

Speaking recently in Abuja, Ikpakronyi observed that Nigeria was one of the few countries in Africa and the world that did not have a befitting edifice as its National Gallery of Art.

The result, he said, is that most art works in the national collection are kept in unconducive environment and artists have limited spaces to exhibit their works among the few private galleries.

“The retreat is therefore billed to explore the possibility of having a temporary structure in the short term to serve as the National Gallery and a permanent structure in the long term.

With Chairmen and members of the National Assembly in attendance, the Federal Ministry of Information & Culture and other stakeholders, clear implementable time lines for getting an edifice will be a major outcome.

“We are hoping that the National Assembly should be able to make budgetary allocation for the edifice in the next budget cycle.

We are also hopeful that our Honourable Minister will liaise with the FCT Minister to fast track getting a sizeable portion of land in the Central Business District, Abuja to NGA for the proposed edifice.

This will rub off positively on visual artists who will now have alternative spaces to exhibit their works. Government will begin to earn revenue as fees will be charged visitors who come to view the exhibitions.

Also the sculpture garden will be available to sculptors for their work. These are among other benefits,” he said.

Other programmes lined up include a book on the three irokos — Aina Onabolu, Ben Enwonwu and Clara Ugbodaga-Ngu— which will be the first time three of them will be brought together in a single publication; a book on frontline Benin modern artists such as Elizabeth Olowu and Ellis Erimona will be presented to the public alongside exhibition of their works in Benin City; and a publication on Kolade Oshinowo will be complemented with the exhibition of his art works in Lagos.

Also in the action plan of NGA is a book on Abayomi Barber, one of the foremost informally-trained artists, to mark his 92nd birthday in October in Lagos.

According to Ikpakronyi, NGA will soon be in Osogbo, Osun State to unveil the unique works of Osogbo artists who were influenced by Ulli Beier and his wife, Georgina. A standard book on them by NGA will also be presented during the event.

On the relationship between NGA and Society of Nigerian Artists, (SNA), he said: “NGA has put machinery in place to meet with officials of SNA as well as ex-officio members to chart a way forward.

NGA is hoping to collaborate with the apex artists’ body with a view to repositioning it to its glory days. A package on this is being worked out to be presented during the event.”

