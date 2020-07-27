Ganduje orders arrests of drivers, passengers who do not use face masks

Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje Saturday read the riot act to commercial transport operators and commuters to either adhere strictly with the use of face mask or risk prosecution. Ganduje, who issued the warning while flagging off another round face masks distribution at the Government House, directed security agencies to ensure offenders are brought to book. […]

