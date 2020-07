Video shows the destruction left in the wake of a cooking gas cylinder explosion on the night on July 28 in Lagos.

A single cylinder explosion touched off a series of blasts in a gas shop, causing many deaths, injuring many more and destroying property.

The incident happened on Ajao Estate, less than 5km from the international airport.

Video by Benedict Uwalaka

