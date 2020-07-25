Gbajabiamila, Bagudu, Buni others in Ilorin for burial of Gov AbdulRazaq’s father

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Abubakar Bello of Niger were among the dignitaries that attended the burial of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrazaq, the first lawyer from northern Nigeria.

The late Abdulrasaq was the father of the incumbent governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The remains of the late Mutawalle of Ilorin arrived Ilorin International Airport from Abuja where it was conveyed to his ancestral home at Idi-Igba, Pakata area of Ilorin for burial.

The burial prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Muhammed Bashir.

Among dignitaries at his burial are officials of Kwara State Government and dignitaries in the country.

Late Abdulrazaq was a law frontier in the Northern Region of Nigeria.

He was buried at Ile Yerimisa, Idigba off, Adeta Road, Adewole ward, Ilorin.

Private burial for late Abdulrazaq

Earlier in the day, the family of late Abdul-Razaq, had said the deceased’s burial would be strictly a family affairs.

In a statement by Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq on behalf of the family, the family appealed to members of the public to respect this position in the collective interest of everybody.

“Given his status as a national icon and a man of the people, the family understands that many people may want to witness the historic moment of his burial rites.

“However, we wish to make the burial strictly a family affair.

“Those who want to have a feel of the moment may, however, join the funeral rites through live commentary by Radio Kwara 99.1 FM,” the family said.

This notice, notwithstanding, many people who are not family members attended the burial.

Abdul-Razaq, the first lawyer from the northern part of the country, died at the age of 93 on Saturday in Abuja.

Like this: Like Loading...