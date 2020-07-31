Daily News

Gbajabiamila to Muslims: rededicate yourselves to Allah

Victor Oluwasegun, Abuja

 

HOUSE of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Muslims to rededicate themselves to their creator and pray for the country “during this Eid-el-Kabir.

In a message by his spokesman Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila said the need for prayers became more pressing “at this time that the Coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the world.”

The Speaker said with prayers, Nigeria would surmount the challenges bedevilling the country, including insecurity.

He urged Nigerians to be united to ensure the country’s progress. Gbajabiamila called on religious leaders to preach unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizens.

The Speaker enjoined Muslims to imbibe the virtues of selflessness, generosity, brotherliness and accommodating nature of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

