As a child growing up in the Lagos Island area of Lagos state, it was obvious Gbenga Ashafa was always going to be a man in charge. Whilst in primary school at the Christ Church Cathedral primary school on Broad Street, Mr Ashafa held the post of Class Monitor throughout his six years at the school, from Standard 1 to 6.

The post Gbenga Ashafa at 65… A Man in Charge appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Gbenga Ashafa at 65… A Man in Charge appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...