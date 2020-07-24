GCE an option for pupils, says minister

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has said final year pupils may have to sit for the General Certificate Examinations (GCE) in November if there is no shift in the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) timetable.

Speaking during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, he said GCE may become the only option if Nigeria is unable to convince WAEC.

He said there was already a negotiated timeline to postpone local language subjects to allow all participating countries the needed time to write the general subjects at the same time should a compromise be found with WAEC.

Nwajiuba said the ministry will meet with stakeholders on July 30 to assess their preparation towards the safe reopening of schools.

