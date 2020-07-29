George ‘Obinna’ Floyd Reburied In Imo State

The Black American man, George Floyd, who was killed by a white cop has been reburied in Imo State.

The funeral for Late Floyd was officiated by a Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Humble Okoro in Mbaise, Imo State.

According to reports, Pastor Okoro while carrying out the funeral, said

“I have traced the ancestral root of George Obinna Floyd to Umuoffor kindred in Obokwu Obibi Aboh Mbaise Imo State and I feel so happy now that we have reburied him alongside with his ancestors.”

George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill in May this year. He was buried in Houston on June 6.

Floyd’s death resulted in a series of wild protest across the United State, raising the issue of police violence and heavy-handed tactics used against African Americans.

Curfews were imposed in cities in California, New York, Washington, and other urban areas, however, due to the lack of transport systems, the protesters have continued to camp in subways with placards bearing inscriptions like: “I can’t breath” and “Justice for Floyd”.

Meanwhile, President Trump had threatened to deploy the military to bring the protest under control.

However, Governors in New York, Massachusetts, Michigan and Illinois were among those who rejected Trump’s push for a heavier hand, as the president sought to make a show of force and bolster his status as a self-proclaimed leader of law and order.

More Photos from the Funeral in Imo

Like this: Like Loading...