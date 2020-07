[Ghana Presidency] The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has presented GH¢2 million to one thousand (1,000) disabled men entrepreneurs, under the Presidential Empowerment for Male Entrepreneurs with Disability (PEMED).

The post Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Presents Gh¢2 Million to 1,000 Disabled Male Entrepreneurs appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...