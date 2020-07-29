Girl Narrates How Abductors Kidnapped and Serially Raped her With Sticks

“They then came to me again and started having sex with me in the pool of my blood. After having sex with me again, some of them came to me and inserted a stick in my vagina. Later they took us to another forest where we stayed for four days. If they hear anything like a gun, they will take us to another forest.

On Monday, July 27, a 20-year-old girl simply known as Chioma, narrated her terrible encounter in the hands of kidnappers.

The abductors are suspected to be some youths from Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, who allegedly kidnapped and serially raped her and her elder brother and held them hostage.

Chioma, a native of Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu and the two other victims had gone to Ezzagu to market their goods which included Indomie noddles, pampers and power oil.

They reportedly introduced a Ponzi Scheme which people of the area were investing money and were receiving high amounts as their returns.

But the owner of the investment business reportedly ran away from the area with the payment of their customers stopped.

In anger, the youths abducted Chioma and her colleagues and held them hostage in the bush.

Narrating her ordeal to journalists, the violated girl said she was repeatedly raped by five boys from the community while others inserted their hands, rods and sticks into her private part during the terrifying experience.

“There is one company that employed me to advertise indomie, pampers, power oil and other products. Then in the business, there is what we called investment and win. If you put N1,000, you will receive N1,500. We were just doing that and we were paying our customers.

“One day, our boss travelled. I went to the office, I couldn’t see three of our colleagues. I only saw my elder brother and one other guy that was working with us.

“As we were in the office three of us, the youths of the community came there and started beating us asking us where our boss is. I told them I can’t see him anymore. They tore my clothes; pant and bra and took us to a thick forest and threatened to kill us.

“They started molesting me sexually; some used penis and raped me while some inserted their hands and inserted into my private part, some were pressing my breast. After they finished molesting me, they said my elder brother must have sex with me.

“They beat my brother thoroughly and commanded him to start having sex with me. My brother told them that it is against our culture for a man to have sex with his sister. They insisted he must do it and put a gun to his head. My brother had no option than to have sex with me.

“Afterwards, blood started gushing out of my private part. They commanded my brother to clean all the blood in my private part. He refused to clean the blood in my private part and they started beating him again.

“They then came to me again and started having sex with me in the pool of my blood. After raping me again, some of them came to me and inserted a stick in my vagina. Later they took us to another forest where we stayed for four days. If they hear anything like a gun, they will take us to another forest.

“They threatened to kill us and said that if they kill us, they will throw us into the river. They later took me alone and kept in one place where they always raped me in the night; they have sex with me one after the other in that place.

“If they want to have sex with me, they will bend my head, hold my two legs by opening my laps and then have sex with me one after the other. They didn’t give me any food or water throughout the time they held me.

“When one them saw my condition, he took me away from them. He didn’t have sex with me but he was the one that hit my eyes with a heavy stick which made my eyes like this. The guy took me away because of heavy blood gushing out of my private part.

“He took me away and I cleaned all the blood. He heard the sound of guns and took me away to a place through the bush. He saw where people were selling things and bought me bread and sachet water which I took.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah said the youths took laws into their hands by abducting Chioma and her business partners and holding them hostage for five days in a bush where the girl was serially raped by her abductors.

