Giroud out to spoil Liverpool’s title party

Olivier Giroud believes Chelsea are capable of spoiling Liverpool’s title party at Anfield on Wednesday, with the Blues confident in their ability to beat any side in a one-off contest.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions are preparing to get their hands on a long-awaited piece of silverware.

Jordan Henderson will lift the English top-flight trophy at the end of the Reds’ next outing, with a record-setting campaign bringing a 30-year wait for domestic supremacy to a close on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have set the standard in 2019-20, with the feel-good factor they have established carrying them to more major honours.

