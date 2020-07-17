Gombe gives concessions, palliatives to taxpayers

The Gombe State Internal Revenue Service says it has granted tax concession and palliatives to taxpayers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on both government and private businesses.

The administrator of the Service, Abubakar Inuwa Tata, said this was to cushion the effects of the pandemic, relieve taxpayers of the burden of tax compliance at this trying moment.

He said the concessions covered extension of time for filing of annual returns by individuals from March 31,2020 to August 31, 2020.

Tata added that the due date for filing of annual returns by companies was also extended to August 31, 2020 as against earlier deadline of January 31, 2020;

“The penalty of N50,000 for individuals and in the case of corporate organisation N500,000.00 for non-filing has also been waived

“The Service has also waived all penalties and interests for outstanding liabilities on back-duty audit for individuals and enterprises in the State, particularly the micro, small and medium scale enterprises affected by the pandemic,” he said.

According to him, the concession also granted waiver of interest on all outstanding liabilities for limited liability companies operating in the State.

He said taxpayers would be allowed to file returns using unaudited accounts but must subsequently submit their audited accounts within two months after the revised due date for filing.

The concessions also includes waiver on interest element on back-duty liabilities for mast/towers levies of telecommunication companies, radio stations and commercial banks.

