Gov. Ayade Slashes N1tn Budget To N147bn

The Cross River State Government under the leadership of Gov. Ben Ayade has slashed its 2020 budget from N1.1tn to N147.1bn.

The Government’s slash in the budget represents a downward review of over N950bn.

This development was announced by the state Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong, in Calabar on Monday, July, 27, at a media briefing jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance and the State Internal Revenue Service headed by Akpanke Ogar.

According to Ekpenyong, the review from N1,100,168,507,687.94 to N147,130,166.966 was necessitated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner said:

“As we are all aware of the current pandemic ravaging the entire world, the situation has come with both health and economic challenges.

“As a state, Cross River is not isolated; we are affected economically. We have decided to review the 2020 appropriation to tally with the present economic realities.

“The Cross River State government had thought it imperative to do some economic policies and measures in order to forestall this hardship and cushion the effect of the pandemic,

“The budget has been sent to the state House of Assembly for review, consideration and possible resolution. The budget as submitted has a revised figure of N147,130,166,966.”

He added that the budget review exercise had the participation and inputs of Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the state.

According to Finance Commissioner, the fall in federal revenue and allocation of expenditure to COVID-19 responses triggered the review of the budget by the Cross River State government.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ayade has continued to push the Federal Government for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

