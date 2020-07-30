Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates 7-member board to manage Enyimba automated shoe factory

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Thursday inaugurated a seven-member board to manage the newly established Enyimba Automated Shoe factory.

Speaking during the event in Umuahia, Ikpeazu urged the board to transform “Made in Abia” leather works into a global brand.

He described the establishment of the shoe factory as a culmination of the state government’s efforts to mainstream Abia in the competitive global shoe market.

“The primary objective for establishing the factory was to create a paradigm shift from the old way of shoe production to promote new dynamics of shoe production with acceptable global standard.

“All equipment in the factory are new and of the best in the world and the factory has the capacity to manufacture 5,000 pairs of shoes daily,” Ikpeazu said.

The governor urged members of the board to bring to bear their wealth of experience in producing a brand that could compete favourably in the competitive global market.

Responding on behalf of the members of the board, Mr Mark Atasie, the Chairman, described the factory as a good foundation that would enable “Made in Abia” leather works to meet international standards.

“According to World Bank reports, Aba houses over 100,000 shoe makers and Abia will in no distant time take the lead in the leather and garment sector,” Atasie said.

He gave an assurance that the members of the board would be committed, productive, professional and evolve profitable ideas in discharging their duties.

The members of the board include, Mr Kito Dominic, Mr Chima Nwafor, Mr Chinenye Nwogu, Miss Ada Asaze, Chief Udeji Udeagbala and Mr Osaro Ekomwererem.

Vanguard

